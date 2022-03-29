IAS Topper Tina Dabi Starts New Chapter in Life, Shares Photo With Fiance

Indian Administrative Service officer Tina Dabi announced her engagement to IAS Officer Pradeep Gawande, on Monday, March 28. Tina, who is a UPSC 2016 exam topper from Rajasthan, shared an adorable collaborative post with her to-be husband on Instagram, and paired it with a cute caption. “I am wearing the smile you (Pradeep Gawande) gave me, fiance," she wrote. The picture featured Tina and Pradeep sitting together, holding hands as they posed for the camera. While Tina looked gorgeous in a bright red saree, Pradeep wore a matching red Kurta along with dark blue jeans.

Pradeep also posted a photo with Tina, which showcased the two of them sharing a candid moment. “Together, is my favourite place to be!," he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

For the unversed, Tina was previously married to IAS Athar Khan. The former couple had made headlines in 2016 when Tina announced her relationship through a social media post. Ever since, the IAS Officer has been in the news. Notably, Athar had secured second position in the UPSC all-India examination, in which Tina had emerged as a topper.

Tina and Athar tied the knot in April 2018 in Kashmir’s Pahalgam. Unfortunately, their love story couldn’t witness a fairy tale ending as two years later, in November 2020, they announced separation. Tina and Athar’s divorce was finalised in August 2021.

Well cupid struck once again for Tina, and she found love in IAS Officer Pradeep. According to a Live Hindustan report, the couple will get married on April 22 in Jaipur.

Pradeep is reportedly three years senior to Tina and is a 2013 batch IAS Officer. Currently, he is serving as Director, Archeology & Museums, in Rajasthan.

