Iceland Cricket's Quirky Tweets Have an Audience of Their Own

Cricket enthusiasts are everywhere. Proving this fact right, the official Twitter handle of the Icelandic Cricket Association posted some quirky tweets and they have garnered thousands of likes. In one of their tweets, the association mentioned that their entire national population can fit into less than 4 MCGs? “In fact, if we were allowed to use the field as well as the stands, the whole nation could be squeezed into one MCG. Our largest sports stadium, Laugardalsvöllur, currently holds 9,800 people," the association wrote.

Advertisement

The tweet has managed to gather over 2.8K likes. Praising the admins, one person commented, “And even with this low population you have the best admins among all cricketing Twitter handles." Another person wrote, “I’m sure, not far from here Iceland Cricket will have more followers than its population. Popularity > Population."

In another tweet, the association mentioned how after the epic India vs Pakistan match, even the doubters and naysayers also will understand why they wanted to host an India v Pakistan series. “Just imagine today’s drama in -4 Celsius. Fire and ice on steroids," they wrote. The tweet has managed to gather over 20K likes.

“Only thing missing would be the Iron Throne," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I just love whoever behind this handle, brilliant stuff, day after day."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, earlier in September, this Twitter account poked fun at England Cricket Board after the latter offered to be a neutral host for future Pakistan-India Test series so that the two nations can look forward to playing bilateral cricket for the first time in over 15 years. “We hear @ECB_cricket have offered to host a Test series between India and Pakistan. We officially announce to @ICC that we are also offering to do the same & can provide near 24 hour daylight in June and July, as well as better Tweets covering the matches. Sniper security too," Iceland Cricket tweeted.

Advertisement

Iceland Cricket’s Twitter account is known for the occasional trolling. When the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that the England cricket team would tour the nation for the seven-match T20I series, Iceland Cricket retweeted the original post shared by PCB and wrote, “All fans should reserve accommodation based on ‘pay on arrival’ with a cancellation option up to the day before the game. These days, a tour is not a tour until it’s a tour."

“The fans certainly misinterpreted this Tweet. This one was about the likelihood of England cancelling a tour to Pakistan, just like they had done in 2021," it had later clarified.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here