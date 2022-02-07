ICSE, ISC Sem 1 Results Are Out and Twitter is Marking the Day With Memes

The ICSE and ISC semester 1 results have been declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate of Examinations (CISCE), and as per ritual, students have taken to Twitter to express just how much it has ruined their day (for the most part). The memes had, in fact, started rolling in ever since the result date had been announced, which incidentally happens to coincide with Rose Day, one of the celebrations leading up to Valentine’s Day. The irony was lost on no one. Among both state and central boards, CISCE is the first one to declare results in 2022. This year, the CBSE and CISCE will hold two board exams. The result being announced is for semester 1. CBSE is yet to announce the dates for its result declaration. CBSE students have found something meme-worthy in that fact as well. Check them out here.

The “backbencher" lot, however, couldn’t care less and we’re here for it.

Every year, relatives tend to become a bigger problem than whatever appears on the marksheet.

The pandemic situation took a toll on students’ mental health to a large extent, and no one can really begrudge them an innocent coping mechanism. This year, the CISCE has declared computer-generated marksheets. The semester 1 marksheets will not be issued from the council office or schools. Students will have to download the same from official websites. No student will be declared pass or fail just yet. Those who get less than 33% marks will have to score better in term 2 to be passed as passing marks are 33%. The final result will include both term 1 and term 2 exams, thus term 2 can be another chance to improve score.

The semester I exams were completed in December. The second-semester exams will be held in March-April. Each semester will be covering 50 per cent of the syllabus. CISCE had said that practicals will be held in the offline mode in schools only if the pandemic situation is conducive, else it will be conducted in virtual mode by the schools. In the scenario of the semester II exams being cancelled, the final result will be prepared by using the semester I and internal assessments, the board had said.

