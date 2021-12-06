Identical Twins Went on Vegan and Meat Diets for 12 Weeks, Here's What Happened

Food choices are based on personal preferences, while some people love to have meat in their meals, there are many pushing the cause of vegetarianism and vegan food. The debate over which food is best for the human body has been going on for decades and centuries yielding no definite answer. However, this set of twin brothers adopted an interesting way to determine which type of food is the healthiest for human beings. Ross Turner and Hugo Turner took part in a study that required one of them to switch to a plant-based diet while the other had to eat meat and dairy products for 12 weeks, reported Insider. Hugo stopped eating all types of animal products, while Ross consumed meat, fish and dairy regularly. The two brothers were required to intake an identical number of calories and perform the same endurance training routine as part of this experiment for a study by King's College London.

The switch to a completely plant-based diet seemed tough for Hugo who usually included all types of products in his regular diet. “I was on the vegan diet and it really does take a hit on your body," Hugo told BBC.

Advertisement

He increased the intake of fruits and nuts to maintain the sugar levels and gain energy for the day. For his brother, the shift to a special diet brought inconsistency in energy levels. On some days he felt energetic while on others, not so much.

On the contrary, the energy level remained consistent for Ross. Another aspect in which Ross' meat-based diet helped him was in maintaining good bacteria in the body. Hugo, however, noticed a decline in the diversity of good bacteria present in his body.

At the end of the 12-week experiment, Hugo saw a dip in his body weight and cholesterol levels, whereas Ross gained fat and some muscle. While Ross gained a total muscle mass of 10 pounds (4.5 kgs), his fat percentage also went from 13 to 15 per cent. His total body weight moved to 189 pounds (86 kgs approx). Whereas Hugo's fat percentage dropped to 12 from 13.

The two brothers also expressed their desire to incorporate the experiment for a longer period to understand the impacts in detail.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.