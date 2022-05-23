'If I Don't Play': Sanju Samson Keeping Spirits High Despite Selection Snub is a Lesson in Life

“Where is Sanju Samson?" A question that cricket fans in India asked in disbelief as the 18-man squad for the upcoming T20 series against South Africa at home announced by the BCCI did not feature the name of Rajasthan Royals skipper Samson. The fans were also miffed about Rahul Tripathi’s non-selection- someone many had anticipated would make the cut. As irked fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment in two cricketers being left out, a snippet from Samson’s recent interview with Gaurav Kapur on ‘Breakfast With Champions’ went viral on Twitter. Samson spoke of keeping a positive outlook may what setbacks come his way.

“If I get to play, I play. If I don’t, I don’t," the 27-year-old said on the popular show. The RR skipper further added that he wanted to make an impact for team India and scoring lots of runs wasn’t something he prioritised.

Advertisement

“I am not here to score lots and lots of runs… I’m here to score a small amount of runs which are very effective for the team."

Also Read: ‘It’s India’s Loss’: Netizens Not Happy After Tripathi, Samson Ignored for SA T20Is, Harbhajan Also Reacts

On the show, Samson also spoke dearly about Rahul Dravid and the interactions with the veteran cricketer.

“Those three-four years that I spent with him; I feel I’ve almost asked him everything", Samson told Kapur, adding that he would then go back to his room and quickly jot down what Dravid had told him.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya have returned while the likes of Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh received maiden call-ups. All four of them were rewarded for their excellent performances in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Earlier, fans reacted to the news of Samson, and Tripathi being left out of the squad.

“Feel for Rahul Tripathi. Has been a consistent run scorer in the IPL for last few seasons and has done no wrong to deserve a call when seniors are resting. Hopefully he’ll be there for the Ireland tour. Sanju Samson the other one who deserved an opportunity too," wrote one Twitter user.

Advertisement

“Feel for Rahul Tripathi and Sanju Samson, both deserve to be part of the T20 setup. Two of them have been showing very good consistency with healthy strike rate in IPL in the last few years - hoping both will be part of the Ireland T20 series," chimed in another.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.