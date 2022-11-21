Home » News » Buzz » IFS Officer Shares 'Heartwarming' Photo of Man Providing Shelter to Stray Dogs on His Tiny Mattress

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda took to Twitter to share a heartwarming photo that spoke volumes about this homeless man’s selfless gesture.

In the picture, the aforementioned man can be seen sleeping in front of a store’s shutter. (Credits: Twitter)
In the fast pace of this modern world, while many fight for shelter, others struggle to satiate their hunger. Amid all this, the story of a man who is homeless himself but tries to provide shelter to stray dogs has melted multiple hearts on the internet. Most of these dogs do not appear to be ailing or in bad condition. On Sunday, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda took to Twitter to share a heartwarming photo that spoke volumes about this homeless man’s selfless gesture.

In the picture, the aforementioned man can be seen sleeping in front of a store’s shutter. The person appears to not shy away from helping those who can’t speak for themselves. The man can be seen sharing his tiny mattress with approximately seven stray dogs. What makes it more heartwarming is that the homeless person has also kept an umbrella open to provide shade to his furry buddies. The IFS officer, who was moved by the man’s gesture, was all praise for him online. He wrote, “Our heart has to be large enough to accommodate this big world." Take a look a the photo here:

As soon as the photo surfaced online, it ended up winning several hearts on the micro-blogging site. A user said the homeless man has a “24-carat gold heart."

Another called it, “So heartwarming!"

One more hailed him as, “Wow, God on Earth."

A user added, “What a man."

Little is known about the man in the photograph and hence the identity of the man and the details of the locality where the moment was captured remain unclear as of yet.

So, what are your thoughts about the picture?

