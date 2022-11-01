IFS Officer Shares 'Heartwarming' Timelapse Video of a Bird Building a Nest and Raising its Babies

A timelapse video of a bird building a nest to lay eggs and nurturing its baby has melted multiple hearts on the internet. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared the wholesome video via Twitter on Monday, October 31. The heart-warming clip captures the mother bird’s hardware of building a nest over a span of 51 days. The blue-coloured bird starts from scratch, each day carrying new twigs to weave the fibre of its home. Once the foundation is laid, she secured a corner for laying eggs inside.

It is around Day 10-11 that the bird begins to lay and by the end of the clip, the timelapse clip captures the entire process of hatching. The mother bird can be seen securing its egg beneath her body until they begin to crack open. It takes roughly 20-25 days for the eggs to hatch. The mama bird continues to protect its kin until the time they grow feathers of their own. In the end, the nest becomes busy with the newborns wandering in it. “What it takes to raise a family. Don’t miss the end," wrote the IFS officer while sharing the clip. Take a look at it here:

Within just a day, the video has amassed over one lakh views and more than four thousand likes on the micro-blogging site. The timelapse clip also garnered massive attention from pet lovers who couldn’t control themselves from lauding the efforts of the mama bird. A user while referencing the mother bird’s hard work said, “This is why, once a bird chooses a spot for its nest, never disturb it. Please let it be."

Another user listed down the events set to occur in the future that the timelapse video of 51 days couldn’t capture. “The story doesn’t end here, making them learn to fly, protecting them from predators outside the nest until they are mature to finally fly off," wrote the user.

A Twitterati commented, “Nurturing the family daily till the kids are independent and free"

One more added, “That is the love of mothers toward children. Superb video sir."

Did the video of the bird skillfully building its nest impress you?

