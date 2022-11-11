IFS Officer Shares 'Heartwarming' Video of Parakeets Building a Nest

A video of two parakeets moving in their house has engrossed social media users. The clip, posted on Twitter, by IFS officer Susanta Nanda shows a pair of parakeets building their home. In the video, the two parakeets are seen building their nest and they are constantly pecking the branch of a tree. The two birds coordinate with each other and work as a team to make their new home. “Preparing for Grihaprabesh… A pair of parakeets preparing to move into their apartment. One more reason for not to cut trees," read the caption posted with the video.

Watch the video below:

Advertisement

The video soon went viral, garnering various reactions from users. “This is an absolutely beautiful video, “ wrote a user while another commented, Another user, “Saving nature will save humanity".

One user, however, did not look convinced that the birds were parakeets. “Sir they are parrots, right? My understanding is parakeets’ heads are also red in colour (not just beaks). Please correct me, “ he wrote.

Responding to the comment, another user wrote, “True.. Even I am having that doubt.. We have many in our place and we call them parrots".

Check out a few tweets below.

Advertisement

Previously, a video of a parrot singing a song in the bathroom received over 1.1 million views, leaving many viewers wanting more. The viral video begins with a man opening the door to his bathroom and hearing a singing voice. When the man opens the door, he discovers a happy singing parrot on the edge of a toilet seat. “I mean, showers have the best acoustics. Sound on," reads the video caption.

Watch the video:

The video staked up over 1.1 million views and counting since it was shared. Netizens are completely smitten with this parrot, and they have taken to the comment sections to express their feelings.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here