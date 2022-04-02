IFS Officer Shares Info about Kanak Champa Tree with Leaves Resembling Dinner Plates

Mother Nature is an artist like no other. Time and again, she surprises people with the elements that are birthed by her. One such element recently surfaced on social media and has netizens hooked on its beauty. The picture featured the leaf and the flower of Kanak Champa, a flowering tree native to Southeast Asia found across lands ranging from India to Burma. The specialty of the leaves and the flowers of this tree lies in their appearance. While the flowers of the tree have a stark resemblance to banana peels, the leaves of the tree are huge, similar to the size of a dinner plate.

As a result, many people moniker the Kanak Champa tree as ‘Dinner Plate Tree.’ The picture of the marvelous leaves and flowers of the ‘dinner plate tree’ was catapulted to Twitter by Ramesh Pandey, an officer serving in the Indian Forest Service.

Sharing the picture, Pandey wrote in the caption, “Peeled-banana look like flowers and dinner-plate-sized leaf are a popular feature of Kanak Champa, a native tree to land." Pandey further wrote that the tree is called by many a ‘dinner-plate tree’ because of the giant pinnate leaves. “Both dried leaves and flowers are falling from the trees these days," Pandey wrote.

Take a look at the leaves and the flowers of the ‘dinner plate tree’ here:

Since being shared, the picture is amassing myriad reactions from netizens who were amazed to see this phenomenal product of nature.

One user tagged it as an “awesome alternative to plastic and paper plates."

One user claimed to be at a loss for words while describing the “beauty of nature."

While IFS Pandey shared the picture of the flowers and the leaves, this user shared the picture of the fruit that Kanak Champa bears.

Are you also thinking of widespread use of the leaves as a plate?

