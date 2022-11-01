IFS Officer Shares Mesmerising Video of Flamingos Crossing Water Body

If you enjoy adorable and mesmerising videos of flora and fauna, you cannot afford to miss the recent one shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda. What makes this video so unique, you ask? Well, it shows the flamboyance of flamingos migrating from one place to another. It is so beautiful that you might want to watch this one on a loop.

In the breathtaking video, a group of majestic flamingos is seen crossing a water body. They can be seen moving together as a group in the water in the midst of the picture-perfect environment. The video also showcases the lush greenery and beautiful waters. Along with the video, Susanta Nanda wrote, “In nature, nothing is perfect and everything is perfect". Watch the beautiful below. The video was originally shot by a photographer from Greece.

On seeing the video, several social media users went on to talk about the beauty of nature. One of the users wrote, “Such a beautiful sight". Another user wrote, “Serene". A third user wrote, “Magnificent view". “The arrowhead formation.. on land, just as in the air. “Absolutely beautiful," wrote a fourth user. Check out a few more comments below.

Flamingos are distinguished by their S-shaped necks, bright pink wings, and stilt-like legs. According to National Geographic, flamingos stand on two tans legs, but when they are sleeping, they balance on one leg with the grace of a ballerina.

A flamingo’s favourite foods include snails, shrimp, and plantlike water organisms called algae. They can “run" on the water to gain speed before lifting up into the sky, thanks to their webbed feet. Flamingos build nests that resemble mud mounds along waterways.

