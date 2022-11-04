IFS Officer Shares Video of Leopard on Loose in Mysore, Sparks Debate on Animal Safety

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda took to his official Twitter handle and shared a terrifying video leaving netizens completely stunned. In the video, a leopard can be seen on the loose. The wild cat can be seen jumping off a building and then attacking a man on a motorcycle. However, as per Nanda, the situation worsened because people panicked. In the caption, he wrote that the crowd is only adding to the stress of the leopard. As per the latest update, the leopard has been safely tranquilised by the forest department officials.

Later in the video we also see a man throwing a stone at the leopard. This is when the leopard retaliates. The incident is from Mysore. “It’s only mistake was that it was seen. After which the people became wild & the real wild struggled for safety," read the caption. Have a look at the video:

Advertisement

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 5.8K views. “How about we teach at school how to behave when we are in zoo, forest, safari park or when an animal comes to town in situation like these.certainly more awareness is required," commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Its big leopard, Very good news is that leopard saved at the end. People needs to be little civilised towards wild animals. Problem is that people panic when they see bigcat."

“Why we don’t point towards Forest authority, Govt. Officials. Anyone will be in panic by seeing a leapord attacking someone. Don’t we have any system to keep them in restricted zones. They don’t have mind like us, they will always attack in feeling of danger," commented another Twitter user.

Meanwhile, earlier, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared a rare photo of a clouded leopard on Twitter. In the image, the clouded leopard is seen roaming in the dark. While the IFS officer did not reveal the location of the photo, he added clouded leopards are one of the cat species that have been studied less. The clouded patterns on the animal’s body make the picture more interesting.

Advertisement

Wagging its tail, the animal appears to be roaming freely in the wild. “A fast, arboreal, and one of the rare big cat species found in India. Very less studied and understood. The range is also limited. Clouded leopards are beautiful creatures. See the amazing patterns, “the caption of the photo read.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here