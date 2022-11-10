IFS Officer Shares Video of Rare Black Leopard Skillfully Moving Down A Tree

Most big cats, be it tigers or leopards, are known for their speed and stealth movements. While usually on the ground, this black leopard has impressed the internet with swift movement down from a tree. On Thursday morning, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda tweeted a clip of the leopard perching down from a tall tree. As soon as it comes closer to the ground, the animal takes a massive leap to make a safe landing.

Without waiting for a second single, the animal then runs into the wild. According to the IFS officer, the video was clicked in the Pench National Park in Madhya Pradesh by tourists who were out for a wildlife safari. Along with its swift abilities, it is the leopard’s rare colour that makes the video more interesting. Surely it must have become a memorable safari experience for the tourists.

While sharing the footage, the IFS officer wrote, “Melanistic black leopard casts black magic on the safari vehicles. From Pench. The sound is unbearable. But who cares for the wilderness of the wild." Watch the clip here:

Soon after the clip surfaced online, Twitter users, who were fascinated by the rare visuals, rallied in the reply section to share their reactions. One called it a surreal experience for those who were lucky to witness it, “Surreal. What a beauty. Lucky people out there have experienced it."

Another highlighted if the noise in the background wouldn’t unrest the animal, it would not have run away, “Wow, but for the noise, the guy probably would not have run away."

However, a user justified the human exclamation in the background, “It’s sad. Wildlife safari etiquettes are rare, and also expensive. So, when they sight an animal, human exclamation can’t be controlled."

In just a few hours of being posted online, the video has received several thousand views.

What do you think of the leopard’s skillful manoeuvre?

