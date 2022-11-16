IFS Officer Wants Twitter To Guess The Name of Snake, This Comment Takes The Cake

We all might have guessed the object by looking at a photo. An image of a snake is making the rounds on the internet. The photo was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) Praveen Kaswan on Twitter. In the photo, a brown snake with a red pattern on its scale can be seen. The snake is camouflaged in the background of the photo. The IFS officer called the reptile a colourful beauty and asked the Twitterati to guess the name of the species.

“Colourful beauty. What do you call it," said the caption of the post.

Advertisement

Many micro-blogging site users have guessed the snake as an Ornate flying snake or Chrysopelea ornata. One of them wrote, “Parveen, It’s a Paradise Flying Snake ( )… Rare in India but found all over in South East Asia. I was able to spot a small specimen once in South Manipur (Hengshi Area) way back in 2004. Never saw it after that. Never saw it flying too."

Another person added, “Ornate, mildly venomous, not considered so dangerous to humans as to be of medical importance."

A third person said, “Ornate Flying snake. Kalnagini in Bengali."

Advertisement

While some of the Cyber surfers also had some hilarious replies to the post and some of them won the heart. One of them said, “My Ex."

Another stated, “Ohh look it’s my friend from school."

Advertisement

One more person mentioned, “Danger Noodles!"

Another user added, “I call it a snake, is there any other term to identify this beauty?"

The tweet has received more than 1,500 likes so far and 50 retweets within a few hours of its upload.

Earlier, the IFS officer shared a snap of a mother bear walking along with its cub and asked his followers to guess which species is shown in the picture as India has four species of bears.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here