'IIT IIM Shaadi' Founder Gets Trolled for Not Graduating from IIT or IIM

The founder of the ‘IIT IIM Shaadi’ website is getting trolled on social media for launching the matrimony platform that specifically serves to help people find partners who graduated from the “top few Indian and Global Institutions (Management, Engineering, Architecture, Medicine, Mass Communication, CA/CS/ICWA/CFA, Fashion Design & many more)". The website tagline reads: “Alma mater matters". Many Twitter users latched onto the founder, Taksh Gupta’s LinkedIn profile which mentions that he studied at SP Jain School of Global Management. While many trolled Gupta heavily on the microblogging platform, others said that it wasn’t a necessity to be a graduate from the aforementioned institutions in order to launch an app that caters to such persons. However, the premise of matrimony apps is debatable in itself, as users of these platforms have often been known to perpetuate class, caste and other societal biases. An additional layer of bias could be potentially harmful.

Filmmaker Karan Johar was also criticised for his promotional post on Instagram about the platform.

Recently, another similar platform was launched by Matrimony.com. By signing up on this platform by Matrimony.com, people can find prospective partners from institutions such as the IIM, IIT, NIT, ISB, CLRI, FMS, BITS, etc. Not only this, but the IIMIITMatrimony.com also has filters that sieve through their database, and shows you options according to the fields such as Finance, Marketing, Business, Architecture, etc. Matrimony.com founder and CEO, Murugavel Janakiraman, in an interview with Money Control, explained why his organization launched the IIMIIT Matrimony.com. Janakiraman said, “During the last six months of the ongoing pandemic, we saw a 50 percent increase in registrations from alumni of premier institutes. For this segment, education definitely is a key selection criterion when it comes to finding a life partner."

