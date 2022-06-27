IKEA Bengaluru Sees 'Traffic Jam' of People and Twitter is Queuing Up With Memes

The world-renowned furniture retailer, IKEA, has opened its first outlet at Nagasandra in Bengaluru. Just after this happened, the retailer started trending on Twitter. If you come from Bangalore, you know why this happened. But if not, let us tell you. As a new outlet opened in Bangalore, people did not waste a single second and made sure they pay a visit to this Swedish brand. It took as many as three hours for many customers to enter the store. Also, many were forced to return home without getting an entry. IKEA took to its official Twitter handle and also made a tweet about the same. It said, “Bengaluru, we are overwhelmed by your response. Current wait time at Nagasandra store is 3 hours. Please plan accordingly or shop online. For latest wait time updates."

While some were waiting in the queue to get an entry, tweeple made sure they take full advantage of the incident and started curating memes on Twitter. Sharing a video of the long queue, one person wrote, “It’s not MLAs queuing in Maharashtra to form government, It’s not an immigration queue to enter our country, It’s not a vaccination queue to avoid Covid wave, It’s not pilgrims queueing in Tirupati for darshan, It’s the opening of IKEA store in Bangalore!." Have a look at a few tweets:

Another reason for this crowd can be the brand’s strategy of providing a 20 per cent price reduction for nearly four dozen of its products. The Ingka Group, which is the parent company of IKEA, is looking at a target market in Mumbai, Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and Bengaluru. It aims to open around six to eight stores in these locations. The first IKEA city-centre store in India opened in Mumbai, in the form of a small-format store, which is sixth of the big-box format that it usually maintains.

