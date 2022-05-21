'I'm Still in Q': Anand Mahindra's Quip after Chirag Shetty Tweets on Waiting for New Car

The Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has a humongous fan following on Twitter, who wait for the business tycoon to drop hilarious yet witty tweets. This time around, he is trending for his candid answer to national badminton player Chirag Shetty, who was hoping to get his new Mahindra car delivered. Mahindra has been showering praise on the Indian team for winning the prestigious Thomas Cup. Indian Men’s badminton team recently defeated Indonesia against all odds and for the first time in history lifted the Thomas Cup 2022 title. The doubles pairing of Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy were one of the key members contributing to India’s historic triumph. The duo was exceptional throughout the tournament as they registered their first-ever gold medal win.

The businessman got nostalgic about how he grew up being mesmerized by famous Indonesian stars. Celebrating India’s victory, Mahindra wrote, “Apna time aa gaya (Our time has come)".

Advertisement

Shetty thanked the businessman for his best wishes, but he also quipped a query along in the tweet. Shetty wrote, “I’ve booked an XUV700 recently. I hope I can get it soon!"

The Mahindra Group chairman is not someone who would pass any opportunity to chip in the fun. Addressing the issue of backlogs and highlighting how he too is not exempted in the given situation. “Since that makes the XUV7OO the Choice Of Champions we will have to work extra hard to get it to you ASAP," Mahindra wrote, adding that he had also ordered one for his wife, but he is also in the “queue."

He also explained how the global pandemic has severely affected the global supply chain and the “disruptions are plaguing all car companies" around the globe.

Netizens loved his candour and lauded how he politely addresses the complaint.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.