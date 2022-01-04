IMF Economist Gita Gopinath Kicks Off 2022 With Pani Puri, Twitterati Say ‘True Indian’

If there’s one thing that foodies and others alike seldom resist is a lip-smacking and spicy plate of Pani Puri. Known by different names – Gol Gappa, Puchka, Gup Chup, Paani Ke Bataashe – this delicious bundle of flavours gives your palate the utmost satisfaction. Out of all the reasons to have a belly-full of Pani Puri, one recently went by. New Year! Wouldn’t it be a great thing to start your year with? Well, International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) chief economist, Gita Gopinath, surely thinks so. She shared a picture on January 1 on Twitter in which she is seen sitting inside an eatery holding a pani puri. On the table, a plate is seen consisting of the tangy ‘Pani’ and the filling made of grams, spices, pulses, and potato. In the caption, Gopinath wrote, “Happy 2022! Gol Gappa, a.k.a. Pani Puri to kick off the new year!"

Since being shared, the picture has accumulated almost 38,000 likes, and netizens couldn’t help but react to a picture involving one of their favourite street snacks.

One user mentioned how the real taste lies in the hurry of finishing one before the next one becomes ready.

Another wrote, “Tell me you’re Indian without telling me you’re an Indian," and adorned the tweet with the hashtag, ‘#ChaatForLife.’

A third asserted that it is an “awesome" start of the year and called Gopinath a “True Indian."

Another user chimed in with the same sentiment.

The photo was also graced by a conversation about how much Pani Puri will cost after 20 years, and why not? After all, it is a picture shared by the Chief Economist of the IMF.

Gopinath has been serving as the IMF’s Chief Economist since 2019. In December 2021, the financial institution announced that Gopinath would become IMF’s first deputy managing director, replacing the current, Geoffrey Okamoto in 2022.

