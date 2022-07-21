'Impossible Feat': ITBP Officer's Shirtless Yoga at 18,000 ft in Ladakh

A video going viral on the internet shows an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officer performing yoga asana at sub-zero temperature. Displaying his courage, the soldier performed Surya Namaskar almost barebody at an altitude of 18,000 feet in Ladakh. Apart from Surya Namaskar, he also practiced Bhujangasana and Mayurasana in the snow-clad hills.

Since being shared, the video has managed to accumulate more than 3 lakh views. Sharing the video, news agency ANI mentioned, “An ITBP officer practicing ‘Surya Namaskar’ at 18,000 feet in Ladakh in snow conditions & sub-zero temperatures (Source: ITBP)." The feat that the officer achieved highly impressed netizens who poured in their reactions on social media.

Take a look at the clip here:

One user wrote, “Simply amazing! Hats off to these bravehearts protecting our nation!"

Another called it “an impossible feat," and tagged the clip as “Unimaginable."

“Power of Yoga," wrote another social media user.

Praising the soldier, one commented, “He is doing much more than a Surya namaskar in unforgiving conditions, wearing just shorts. Incredible, superhuman endurance."

One user quipped, “Wow. It is wonderful. Here, I cannot even take a bath in cold water."

Another user explained, “Pranayama, yoga creates heat in the body and it is the reason many Yogis survive in minus degree temperatures also."

Here are some other reactions to the tweet:

One such commendable feat was achieved by ITBP officials last month. On the occasion of International Yoga Day, ITBP soldiers performed yoga at a record altitude of 22,850 feet near Mt Abi Gamin in Uttarakhand.

