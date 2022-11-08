'Impossible': Man Climbs Staircase Balancing Another Person On His Head

From heartwarming content to bizarre trends, you never know what you might stumble upon on the internet. But this strange clip is now going viral and we bet, you won’t believe your eyes. The video with over 37,000 likes, shows a man climbing a staircase in a unique manner. He lifts another man upside down on his head while he attempts to climb.

Shared on Reddit, the video opens with two men standing near a staircase when one man lifts the other upside down on his head. The man then proceeds to climb the staircase, without holding or touching the other one and maintaining his balance with perfection. It is only their heads that are touching each other. As the man completes the challenge, people standing there laud their efforts. If the video is anything to go by, the man, who was being lifted, felt comfortable. The caption of the post read, “Two dudes one staircase."

In case you missed watching it, check it out here:

Advertisement

The unique video prompted an array of reactions from netizens. One of the users wrote, “Regardless of the difficulty of the whole balancing thing, just imagine the quad strength of that guy going up that many steps with that kind of weight." Another Redditor said, “Amazing what people can achieve when they put their heads together."

A third user commented, “This staircase is around the corner from my old house in pots point, Sydney. it’s very long, that man would have already been halfway down the stairs when they started filming." Lauding their efforts, a user called their feat ‘amazing’. “That’s 3 staircases, and insanely impressive," mentioned another social media user.

The video has garnered over 94 per cent upvotes. Usually, these stunts are performed by trained professionals or under supervision. Do not try this at home.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here