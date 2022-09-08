In A First, Humanoid Robot Appointed CEO Of A Chinese Company

We all know that machines and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are going to be game changers shortly but it looks like the first steps are already in place. We do not know if AI will one day take over the world as shown in many science fiction movies but they’re already running companies. Yes, you heard that right. A Chinese metaverse corporation has named a robot as its CEO, a move that seems like it could be straight out of a science fiction film.

A report in The Metro says that China’s metaverse company NetDragon Websoft has appointed a humanoid robot dubbed Ms Tang Yu as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), making it the first time a robot has been given an administrative position in a company.

The robot is modelled after a female human. This had been predicted by Alibaba founder and chairman Jack Ma, who in 2017, believed that Time magazine would soon feature a robot as a CEO in 10 years. Well, the world did it in just 5.

Tang Yu will lead the organisation and efficiency department of the business as its CEO. At the corporation, which has a market cap of close to $10 billion (Rs 7,97,05,05,00,000), Tang Yu will be in charge of managing operations.

Dr. Dejian Liu, chairman of NetDragon, said in a press release, “We believe AI is the future of corporate management, and our employment of Ms Tang Yu reflects our commitment to really embrace the use of AI to alter the way we conduct our business and ultimately drive our future strategic growth. Tang Yu will improve the quality of work activities, the efficiency with which they are completed, and the process flow. Tang Yu will also act as a real-time data hub and analytical tool to aid in the development of a more efficient risk management system, as well as to promote rational decision-making in day-to-day operations "

In addition to creating mobile applications, NetDragon Websoft creates and manages multiplayer online games.

