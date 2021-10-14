In a First, Leprosy Detected Among Chimpanzees Wandering in African Forests

In a first, two Chimpanzees have been detected with leprosy in two different regions of West Africa. The incident has not only surprised the residents of the area but also the experts.

While Leprosy is a common disease among humans that can be cured by medicines, it is the first time it has been detected in Chimpanzees. A few images of the two animals have also been shared wherein large boils are present on their face.

Symptoms of this disease were never seen in chimpanzees before this. These two cases of leprosy were observed in Guinea-Bissau and the Ivory Coast regions of West Africa.

Advertisement

According to scientists from the University of Exeter’s Center for Ecology and Conservation, the signs of the disease found in these chimpanzees are distinct from those of humans. It is not yet comprehended how leprosy spread among chimpanzees, but there is a significant chance that now these animals will spread this disease to the rest of the creatures in the forest.

However, experts are also of the opinion that this disease has reached the chimpanzees only from a human. If we talk about leprosy, only humans serve as a host to the mycobacterium leprae bacteria, which spreads the disease.

From humans, it must have reached these animals. Leprosy was a serious condition for humanity before 1980 as it was spreading like a wildfire. However, post the arrival of antibiotics, the disease was eradicated to a large extent. The two Chimpanzees will now be comprehensively studied by the experts.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.