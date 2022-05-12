In a First, Passenger With Zero Flying Experience Lands Plane Safely in Florida

A passenger, with zero flying experience, turned into a saviour for his fellow travellers when he successfully landed a plane at the Palm Beach International Airport in Florida. The passenger had to take charge after the pilot on the Cessna 208 Caravan Plane fell ill and passed out.

The Cessna 208 Caravan Plane was flying from the Bahamas to Florida on Tuesday. The plane was over the Florida coastline around 70 miles North of the destination. According to reports, when air traffic control tried contacting the pilot, there was no response from him. A passenger was heard from the cockpit telling air traffic control that their pilot was ill and he couldn’t do anything. The passenger also informed air traffic control that he had no experience but would follow all the instructions.

Air Traffic Controller Robert Morgan immediately asked his location. The passenger replied that he had no idea about the location. According to reports, the passenger said that he could only see the Florida coast. Robert Morgan was horrified but didn’t lose patience and assured the passenger that he would find a location soon.

Advertisement

This was followed by Robert making an emergency call over the radio and explaining to the passenger how to operate the aircraft. Robert printed a layout of the cockpit and instructed him to maintain wings level and follow the North or South coast.

The passenger calmly followed all the instructions and hoped that air traffic control would identify his location. The most difficult part in identifying his location was that the passenger didn’t know how to turn on the navigation screen. This made the identifying location of the Cessna 208 Caravan Plane even more difficult.

Finally, after a lot of effort, the “new pilot" was found flying over Boca Raton, a Florida city. Robert guided the passenger, who safely landed the plane. After the landing was successful, that passenger was immensely praised for saving many lives.

Pilot Justin Dalmolin was immediately taken to hospital. Aviation expert John Nance said that this was the first time he saw someone flying a plane with zero aeronautical experience.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.