In A Grid Of Ws, The Challenge Is To Spot All Ms

Even if you find optical illusions pretty easy to crack, this one will for sure leave you puzzled. The brain teaser shared by a TikTok user tests our concentration skills on another level. The Tiktoker, who goes by the name HecticNick, uploaded a video of a grid of Ws. Wondering what’s the task at hand? All you have to do is spot Ms.

According to Nick, only one per cent of people can find the hidden M in this image. “It’s not easy with all those Ws. So let me know if you can find it and send this to a friend so they can try," he said in the video, the Sun reported.

While some were able to spot two Ms, a couple of his followers pointed out that there were 3 Ms in the brain teaser. A selective few said there were 4. How many did you locate?

Advertisement

Well if you are wondering what is the correct answer, then let us clear the air. There are a total of 4 Ms in the grid of Ws. Two of the Ms are located in the sixth row, from the top. While the third M is placed in the eighth row, up from the bottom. Last and the final M is in the second row up from the bottom.

This is not the first time, Nick has left his TikTok followers stunned with his optical illusions. Previously, he shared an image featuring sticks and blocks lined up. He further clarified that it was basically a written out in the symbols.

https://www.the-sun.com/lifestyle/5105373/optical-illusion-can-you-read-the-word/

Of course, people were not able to recognise the word in one go, so the TikToker gave a tip to solve it. “Try closing your eyes about 90 percent, and you might be able to read it," he said.

Advertisement

If you still weren’t able to figure it out, the word is - ‘BAD EYES.’

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.