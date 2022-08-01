In a Shocker, Woman Finds 18 scorpions in Suitcase After Croatia Vacation

In a terrifying incident, a woman in Austria got the shock of her life when she discovered 18 scorpions in her suitcase after returning from a vacation in Croatia. As per a recent report by Newsweek, the incident took place on Saturday, after the woman from Natternbach in Upper Austria was unpacking her suitcase on her return and found a family of scorpions in it. Sending a chill down her spine, the woman reportedly spotted 18 live scorpions in the suitcase, which appears to be a mother and her babies. Witnessing the same, she reportedly called an animal rescue service Tierhilfe Gusental.

Dropping a picture of mama’s scorpion and her scorpions on Facebook, the animal rescue service revealed that currently they are in the Linz animal shelter. Citing the Facebook caption of the animal rescue service, Newsweek quoted them as saying, “This afternoon we were contacted by a lady from Natternbach because blind passengers had settled in their luggage on their Croatia trip. Scorpio with cubs to be exact. The animals were secured and handed over to us. They are currently in the Linz animal shelter until they start their return journey." This is reportedly the third case of scorpions from the Balkans country ending up in Upper Austria.

While citing the local media—Upper Austria News, New York Post reported that the scorpions were taken by animal control, who now plan to return them to their native Croatia. The report quoted an animal control staffer as saying that the stingers “could probably multiply well in Austria but they don’t belong here". Earlier, a woman from Linz reportedly spotted a scorpion in her apartment, following her vacation in Croatia on June 30. However, interestingly the woman spotted the hair-raising find three weeks after she already returned from her holiday. This points to the scenario that the creepy crawly made itself comfortable enough in the woman’s apartment for weeks, without being noticed.

