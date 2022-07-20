One Crore? In Australia, Shortage Of Sanitation Workers Leads To Sky-High Salaries

In Australia, the demand for sanitation workers is almost at an all-time high. You will be amazed to know that a cleaner’s salary is much higher than that of an Indian doctor and engineer. And, the main reason is, of course, the lack of sanitation workers in the country. Several cleaning services companies have increased the salary of their workers by an hour, and surprisingly some of their salary packages are touching a staggering Rs 1 crore.

It is not easy to find cleaners in Australia. So, to deal with the situation, many companies have increased the salary of cleaning workers on an hourly basis so much that they are getting an average salary of Rs 8,00,000 every month. Surprisingly, despite that, there is a shortage of cleaners in the country. Their average salary package ranges from Rs 72,00,000 to Rs 80,00,000, while many companies are ready to increase it to Rs 98,00,000 as well.

According to a Daily Telegraph report, Joe Wes, the managing director of Sydney-based cleaning company Absolute Domestics, said that the salary of the employees has to be increased because there are no people to clean. Now the salary of the cleaning department has been increased to $45/hour (Rs 3600/hour). The shortage of sanitation workers has been there in Australia since 2021. About a year ago, where a cleaner used to get Rs 2700 / hour, now s/he is being offered Rs 3500-3600.

Meanwhile, the same is the case with other companies in Australia. Some companies are even ready to raise it to Rs 4700 / hour or more. Up to Rs 82 lakh/annum is being offered for cleaning windows and gutters. Such was the situation of employees in Britain, where the sanitation workers were being offered a salary of Rs 65,00,000 annually only for plucking cabbage.

