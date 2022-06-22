In Bihar Village, Drinks, Food and 400 People at Dogs' Wedding

A wedding celebration like no other, like rarely heard of. In the Majuraha village of Motihari, Bihar, a dog named Kallu was married according to all the rituals to a bitch named Basanti. Everyone who got to know about the wedding took part in the celebration which had a DJ to entertain and a pavilion for the dogs.

The ceremony saw decorations for the marriage of these animals. People danced to the tunes of the DJ and food and drinks were available for about 400 people who attended this unique wedding. From an outsider’s perspective, it was a completely normal wedding.

Advertisement

Pandit Dharmendra Kumar Pandey, who took part in the wedding, said that the dogs were married because they are the forms of Bhairav. By doing such a wedding, the desired result is obtained, and all the sins washed away. Naresh Sahni, who got this marriage done, said that he raised both these animals, so he solemnised their marriage according to all of the Hindu customs.

People, who came from all over the village to witness this auspicious event, said they had never seen such a marriage in their lives.

While there have been strange weddings before, such as self-weddings, and weddings involving robots and ghosts, back in 2019, a woman in the UK married her dog on live television. People were stunned as a woman tied the knot with the dog and the incident went viral.

The woman appeared on the show to let the audience know that she was done with men and that she was happy that she had found her true love in her golden retriever. Many dog lovers would think that it would be adorable to spend their life with their pet dog, but nobody thought to marry them.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.