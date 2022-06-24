In Brazil's Amazon Forest, a Tribe and Its Strange Ant-Test For Boys

Each country has its own set of customs. Some of these customs are bizarre. In Brazil’s Amazon forest, the boys of a tribe prove they have become men by undergoing an unusual and excruciatingly painful test. The test requires these boys to get bitten by bullet ants.

The Satere-Mawe Tribe of the Amazon Forest has a belief that when their boys grow old, they must prove it in front of the entire community. These boys can’t get married unless they pass this strange test.

Let’s know a bit more:

Stick your hand in bullet ant gloves

Under this unusual tradition, the tribe’s boys must put their hands in a glove full of dangerous bullet ants. Actually, according to the tribe’s rules, young boys must endure the agony of being bitten by these bullet ants to become men.

These dangerous ants are first wrapped in a thick glove. When they are opened, they become very angry. Young boys must get themselves bitten by these ants by putting their hands in these gloves. It is said that it hurts as much as if you had been shot. For several days, there is also swelling in the hand.

How do you pass this dangerous exam?

For this ceremony, children aged 12 and up must bring dangerous ants from the forest on their own, make wooden gloves, and place them on the ants. Following that, these children wear these gloves 20 times after a traditional dance and song. It is worn for 10 minutes at a time. It is said that the pain of these dangerous ant bites is 30 times that of a bee’s, and the boys demonstrate through this practice that nothing happens in the world without pain.

