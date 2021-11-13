In California's Death Valley Park, Gigantic Stones Move From Place to Another

If you are travelling in a barren land and suddenly find stones moving with you, the scene will scare the hell out of you, right? To our astonishment, there is barren ground in America’s California where stones move from one place to another.

In California’s Death Valley National Park there is a dry lake Racetrack Playa. The lake is stretched 2.5 miles towards the north and 1.25 miles to the south. The astounding fact of this dry lake is that several stones move from one place to another.

What shocks people and the scientific community the most is that some stones weigh more than 100 kilograms.

Several studies from time to time have been conducted by scientific teams from across the globe to learn the reasons behind the sailing stones of Death Valley. In 1900, it was believed that aliens had a hidden base in the Death Valley and the stones in the Racetrack Lake sailed only when alien flying disks took off or landed.

A scientific report released in 1900 stated that the stones shifted places due to the speed of wind flow. However, a group of scientists who later examined the area stated that the stones sailed on the lake because the land below is magnetic and the stone has iron ore content in them.

In 2014, a group of scientists marked stones weighing more than 200 hundred kilograms and dropped them at a specific position and left the area. On returning after a few years they found that the stones had travelled a distance of at least one kilometre.

In their research, Richard D Noris and his brother James Noris have claimed to solve the mystery behind the sailing stones of Death Valley. The stones mostly move during the winter season.

According to the Noris brothers, during winters when water at the lake turns solid. In the morning when the sun is high the thin layers of ice melt and starts floating on the water. Heavy wind makes thin layers of ice move and with the movement of ice sheets stones also move.

