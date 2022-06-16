In China, Doctors Remove 46-cm Tumour From Patient's Body

Doctors in China have removed a tumour of about 46 cm from the body of a patient. Reportedly, the woman, surnamed Lin, from Jiangsu Province in eastern China, on June 2 underwent a long surgery to get the tumour removed at a hospital.

Doctors at the hospital said that if it were not removed timely, it would cause further harm to the organs as it put pressure on them and would have spread to other parts of Lin’s body.

Lin was continuously gaining weight despite regular exercise and a balanced diet. Speaking to a local media house, Lin stated that she had been slim all her entire life, and when she could not lose weight, she decided to seek medical attention.

And, that’s how Lin discovered that she had a large tumour of about 46 cm (18.1 inches) growing in her stomach.

After this case, doctors have advised people experiencing a sudden increase in weight to get their check-ups done. Every time, diet alone is not the main cause of weight gain. Due to such problems, the risk to life also increases.

