In China, Teenager Operated For Disease Causing Thick Hair Growth on Lower Back

A 17-year-old teenager in China has undergone spinal surgery for a disease that caused thick hair growth across her lower back, leading to low self-esteem.

The girl, who hails from Beijing, surnamed Wu, said there had been hair around her lower back area since early childhood that grew as she grew older, according to South China Morning Post. Wu said, “It is a big-sized area, so I dared not wear revealing clothes. When I needed to change clothes or take a shower in the dormitory at school, I tried to avoid being seen by others."

Wu always thought she had some strange disease when she was younger. Her mother said her daughter’s hair growth was a “painful point" for her, as she always feared that Wu might suffer more severe symptoms in the future. Four months ago, her fears became a reality when Wu said she was feeling painful aches and discomfort in her legs.

Wu said that she couldn’t control her legs and felt numbness in them. Wu was diagnosed with a series of congenital development deformities in her spine at the hospital.

Wang Zuowei, a neurosurgery specialist at the Beijing Xuanwu Hospital said – “Excessive hair growth is only the visible symptom of this deformity which actually could lead to many dangerous diseases." Doctors had to perform surgery using a microscope to carefully remove some small bones from the patient’s spine.

Wu’s mother was very happy that the surgery went successfully and said – “Her recovery is obvious. I believe her condition will get better and better."

The rare medical condition that Wu suffered from has been among the most searched news items on the mainland Chinese internet, with 80 lakh views on Douyin and nearly 60 lakhs on Weibo. A person even revealed that they had the same problem and though their hair was not as thick as Wu’s, they had surgery at 16. They further added – “I had surgery at 16 in Beijing. Doctors in my hometown, a small city, didn’t recognize this condition. Seven years have passed, but I still feel pain in my coccyx if I sit or stand for a long time."

