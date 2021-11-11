In Hair-raising Video, Chinese Girl Seen Doing Scorpion Farming on Terrace

A sensational video showing a girl doing scorpion farming on the roof of a house has gone viral on social media. In the short clip, the small girl is seen comfortably standing among the red-coloured scorpions without any protection of gloves. The girl is wearing a black dress and has rubber boots on her feet. The video appears to be from China but it has not been confirmed yet.

According to reports, the viral video was shared on Instagram by an account named naturelovers_ok. The viral video shows a girl engaged in scorpion farming on the roof of the house. She is seen playing and removing the scorpions with the help of a basket on the roof. First, she collects the scorpions and then drops them. The video has been viewed by millions already.

There were several comments on the post. Many were even scared to see the girl among scorpions without any protective gear.

“Now she will fry them and eat them. China must learn from its old mistake of spreading the coronavirus," wrote a person.

Another viewer commented, “China has still not learned from its mistake. If they eat scorpions and bats in the same way, they will spread Corona again."

While several countries have blamed China for the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Asian country has rubbished these allegations. The pandemic has shown some signs of slowing down after several countries carried out vaccination campaigns on a large scale.

