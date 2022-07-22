In Heart-Warming Video, Brother Encourages Sister Struggling With Basketball And Then...

Every brother-sister relationship is extremely loving and sweet. Despite their share of fights, they care for each other. A similar video was shared by the Twitter account CCTV_IDIOTS. In the video, a girl is struggling to get the ball in the basket.

She fails in the first attempt and starts crying. Her brother couldn’t see this sight and hugged her. After that, he lifted her in his arms, helping her get the ball into the basket. Her sister smiled adorably after accomplishing the feat.

The best part of the video was the boy patiently encouraging his sister. He said, “It’s OK, you’re strong". After the girl succeeds, his brother celebrates by planting kisses on her cheek. Their father, who was recording the video, also cheered for them. The heartwarming video was loved by the audience and received a lot of amazing reactions. One user praised the parents. According to this user, when parents are compassionate their kids follow the same values.

Advertisement

Another follower was filled with praise for their family. This user wrote that these children are not from broken family. They witness plenty of love on regular basis.

Advertisement

Apart from praising the family, some felt sad for not having such protective siblings. A follower hoped that this brother would continue to love his sister like this. This user expressed remorse at the fact that her brother was never kind or protective.

Another follower applauded the brother. This user praised the brother for comforting his sister first before solving the problem.

Advertisement

Followers also admired the sister’s reaction after the brother comforted her. This user wrote that the sister looks so pleased after being comforted by her brother.

Rest others showered a lot of heart emoticons and called brother well-raised child.

The video was shared on July 20 and received more than 1,93,000 views. It is retweeted more than 500 times.

More than 4,000 users have loved this video.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.