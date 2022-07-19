In Heartwarming Video, People Donate Grocery Items to Poor; Internet Reacts

A video shared by industrialist Harsh Goenka is winning hearts as it shows some people surprising the poor by giving them grocery items. The video is winning a lot of applause from the audience. Harsh shared the video with the caption, “The beauty of giving". This video was shared on June 17.

In the video, the audience sees people from poorer sections of society sitting by the roadside. At this moment, some individuals appear and place a large bag full of grocery items beside them. These individuals were careful to be discreet about their actions. The moment people found these bags beside them, their eyes welled up. One of them thanked God for this gift. They could not believe that someone left so many grocery items for them.

This video has been retweeted more than 900 times. It has garnered more than 5 lakh views as well.

A user replied that the chain should be continued to make people happy. Others said that similar initiatives could be started in India as well.

Users also wrote that they have seen this video on Facebook as well. The best part was that after watching this video, many others were informed about similar initiatives. A user wrote that there is a place in Chennai where old toys, clothes, goods, grains and other items are given to the needy.

Despite the applause, the video courted some criticism as well. Some wrote that this video is a marketing gimmick by Afzal Traders from Pakistan. Others wrote that while serving others, video recording is not necessary.

Objections were also raised over the name of the brand Afzal Traders written on bags. Many were also not happy with the fact that poor people from only a specific religion were shown. Some users wrote that people should also be informed after gifting them.

A user also posed a question about whether the permission was sought from people who were filmed in this video.

More than 7,000 people have liked the video.

