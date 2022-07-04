In Hotel Bedroom, Girl Performs Brilliant Flip And Then...

Don’t we all love hotel rooms? Its cushiony beds, the complimentary skin and hair care products, we just love it all, don’t we? Everyone enjoys it so much whether they are kids or grownups.

Something similar was seen on the internet and the video is going viral. A video, shared by an Instagram account called Failarmy, shows a girl enjoying herself in her hotel room and performing a flip on the hotel bed.

The flip was performed well, but as soon as she stepped down the bed, she fell terribly.

Within days of being posted, the video has received over a million views and more than 40,000 users have already liked it. This video has made netizens laugh out loud. One of the users said, “That was the fakest worst video I’ve ever seen. I had to comment on how sad it was for an adult to make this tragic video and FailArmy for posting it." Another wrote, “bro, her happiness when she got it and thought she wasn’t going to fall anymore."

One more said, “Haha wow what a brutal wicked believable slam!!" Another mentioned, “If cut before 2 seconds, this video might be on the awesome people page." A third person wrote, “The saying " no more monkeys jumping on the bed" is literal here."

This is not the first time this page has shared a video like this one. The Failarmy page on Instagram is known for its Failed videos and people love them.

