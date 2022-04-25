In Insane Video, 16-Wheeler Truck Passes Over Egg and It Doesn't Break

Every now and then, certain out of the box videos catch the attention of netizens. Very often, we come across extraordinary videos that break the internet and go viral. One such video was shared in a joint post by two insanely popular Instagram pages, Techzexpress and Techniiverse. Techzexpress and Techniiverse posted a short video which showed a 16 wheeler truck passing over an egg. But amazingly the egg doesn’t break.

The video has gone viral with over 4,000 likes and several thousand views.

The truck passes over the egg but isn’t able to break it:

We all know that an egg can crack even with just a gentle tap. Therefore, if a truck rolls over an egg, it should completely break it into pieces. But in the video, we see that several tires of the truck rollover the egg, but it retains its form and shape.

After watching the video the first time, one may think that some magic trick is being performed. But after watching the eye-catching video several times, one can figure out what exactly is happening.

The driver manoeuvres the truck in such a way that the egg survives as it is placed in the space between the perfectly aligned tires. The slick video manages to trick us into an illusion.

Netizens react:

Instagram users have flooded the comment section of the video with their reactions. One user wrote, “That’s one way to check if you have a good alignment".

Another user while praising the creativity of the video wrote, “That’s amazing". It is worth noting that Techzexpress has 1.5 million followers and Techniiverse has 452,000 followers. Both the pages often share extraordinary videos which break the internet.

