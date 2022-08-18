In Japan's Okinawa Town, People Live Longer, Here's How

Japan has a record high number of centenarians, people who are 100 or above years old. Okinawa, an island in the Kyushu region of the country, is regarded as a blue zone because it has a large number of people living above 100. In fact, it is almost twice as common for Okinawans to live beyond 100 years as it is in entire Japan.

Their secret to longer life lies in what is known as Ikigai. It is a concept that translates to the purpose of life. Japanese centenarians live their lives centered around Ikigai. The World Economic Forum, in a survey, concocted a list of tips and advice from these people on how to live their life with maximum efficiency.

Eating Healthy

Diet is a direct influencer of how well our body functions. According to Dr Bradley Willcox, who authored the book called The Okinawan Way, the centenarians include a lot of fruits, vegetables and legumes in their daily diet.

Hara Hachi Bu

It is a form of practice that the Okinawans follow. According to this, you are only supposed to eat to a point where you are 80 percent full.

Staying Mentally Engaged

Okinawans do not believe in retirement. People are quite open with what they want to do and focus on things that they love doing. “I think the Okinawan concept is just to stay engaged and I think that helps them a lot. I think it also contributes to decreasing the health care cost," said Dr Willcox.

Social Group

Large families and strong support groups are other factors that add years to the lives of Okinawans. People join Moais, or social groups where they meet, drink tea, and discuss news and other happenings around them.

Relationship With Time

According to Dr Willcox, the Okinawans have a “slower sense of time." Rather than running after deadlines, and getting consumed with work, Okinawans prefer to take it easy.

Spirituality

Spirituality is the relationship between the body, mind, and the soul, to which Okinawans give utmost priority. They focus on maintaining a healthy ecosystem within and outside their body.

