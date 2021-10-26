In Jharkhand's Dhanbad, Fishermen Catch Never Seen Before 'Crocodile Fish'

A local fisherman in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad caught an alligator gar –- a fish that resembles an alligator’s body but has a mouth like a normal fish. His fellow fishermen in Amlatand village of Govindpur block in Dhanbad are calling the fish ‘Crocodile Fish’. A local angler Joria caught alligator gar on October 17 when he was fishing with the other local fishermen in the village. When he pulled out the creature, everybody was shocked to see a fish they had never seen before.

With long sharp teeth and equally predatory instincts, alligator gar can also attack humans. The villagers put a piece of wood in the alligator gar’s jaw, but the fish broke the wood into pieces within a minute. People are avoiding going near the fish as it can harm them.

Advertisement

And since it’s a fish people had never seen before, villagers from nearby villages also came in large numbers to see alligator gar. The locals were thrilled to have seen such a fish for the first time in their life. At present, local angler Joria has kept the fish in a jar at his home.

“As usual, we were fishing at the pond situated in our village. On that day, I found this crocodile fish in my net. We were stunned to see this creature. We immediately put it in a bucket and came back to our home," Jaria said.

The villagers have also informed the concerned officials to take the necessary steps for the rehabilitation of the fish.

According to reports, alligator gar could kill almost every other fish in the lake and hence can create an imbalance in biodiversity. They eat small fish, crabs, turtles, birds and small mammals. Alligator gars have razor-sharp teeth and can grow beyond 10 feet long and weigh up to 350 pounds.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.