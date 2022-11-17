Home » News » Buzz » In Madhya Pradesh, Goat Born With Human-Like Face Becomes Centre of All Attention

In Madhya Pradesh, Goat Born With Human-Like Face Becomes Centre of All Attention

In a weird turn of events, a goat gave birth to a deformed baby with a human-like face in Madhya Pradesh on Friday (November 11).

Last Updated: November 17, 2022, 13:03 IST

A video posted by News Track on Twitter showed some people feeding the deformed goat.
We often come across weird medical conditions in humans and animals. These conditions stand out as they change the appearance of the patient. While sometimes humans start looking partially like animals, there are also incidents when animals look like humans. In a weird turn of events, a goat gave birth to a deformed baby with a human-like face in Madhya Pradesh on Friday (November 11). The incident has been reported to be from Semal Khedi village of Sironj tehsil in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh.

According to Daily Star, the baby goat left people shocked due to its human-like face. It had human-like eyes, a mouth, and a nose. The eyes had black rings around them that looked like the glasses of a human being. It also had thick white fur on its head and around its chin that looked like a beard.

A video posted by News Track on Twitter showed some people feeding the deformed goat. Owned by Nawab Khan, the goat was the first one to have given birth in all his cattle including a buffalo and seven goats. Locals flocked to his house as the news of a goat having a human face spread across the village.

Due to its deformed face, the goat can only be fed using a syringe. According to Veterinarian Manav Singh, the goat’s condition is called “head dyspepsia". One out of 50,000 animal births is known to have this disorder and it is more common in cattle than goats.

The condition causes swelling of the animal’s head which is called “hydrocephalus" and has two known causes. The first is the mother suffering from Vitamin A deficiency during pregnancy and the other one being given the wrong medicine during pregnancy. Hydrocephalus means too much fluid is present in the brain, either due to drainage problems or an overproduction issue.

