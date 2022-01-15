In Malaysia, Baby Tortoise, With Plastic Stuck in Nose, Found Dead On Seashore

The amount of waste produced by human activity has increased dramatically over the past century. Whether it is land or sea, humans have caused immense harm to the environment. Recently, the body of a green baby turtle was found with a piece of plastic in its nose, on the Pantai Pulo beach of Terengganu, Malaysia.

Terengganu Fisheries Department director Ruzaidi Mamat said that earlier this month, the bodies of three other baby turtles were found. It is believed that people dispose of garbage in the sea, causing the death of tortoises. Officials said that a lot of plastic pieces were in their stomachs. And therefore, it appears that these creatures died from eating plastic.

Recently, a visitor, Mohamed Offendi Abd Aziz, who came for a walk on the seashore, saw the dead body of this baby turtle. The man saw a glowing thing in his nose and pulled it out with his hand. It was a piece of plastic, stuck in his nose because of which he couldn’t breathe and died.

The person posted its pictures on social media after which it went viral and people commented, expressing their concern over the accumulation of scraps in the environment.

At the same time, people have appealed to the fishery department to take action as soon as possible and get involved in cleaning the water to prevent any further animal deaths.

