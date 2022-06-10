In Nigeria, People Ordering Pizza From The UK As A Status Symbol

Food delivery platforms have made our lives easier. A few taps on the phone or a few clicks on the laptop and the food is home. But have you ever thought of ordering food from abroad? Yes, you read it right.

People in Nigeria are getting pizza delivered from England.

Audu Ogbeh, the Agriculture Minister of Nigeria, said that people were ordering pizza from abroad as a status symbol. It astounds everyone that people buy pizza from a distance of 6440 kilometres just for fun.

People are surprised by the trend of buying pizza from other countries. This pizza is popular at night only because the pizzas are made and properly packed. British Airways then transports the packaged pizza to Nigeria. It is dispatched according to the address after it arrives at the airport the next morning.

The administration has urged citizens to refrain from placing orders abroad. Even after this, individuals continue to order pizza from other countries as a status symbol. Many people have even asked the government to stop issuing such instructions.

