In Packed Stadium, Man Pulls Proposal Prank on Girlfriend; She Slaps Him

Marriage proposals are a combination of love and happiness but there are chances that they can be turned down or may not exactly go as per the plan. Rejection is a little more embarrassing when it is a public proposal. A man who got down on one knee to propose to his fiancée recently was slapped by her. This happened during a major league basketball game between Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox in the United States of America. An Instagram reel of the proposal was shared by the Canadian Party Life.

In the reel, a man can be seen hugging his partner on the steps of a stand at Roger Centre. After sharing a kiss and a few words, the guy got down on his knees to propose to her for marriage. His girlfriend was surprised at this sudden gesture and covered her mouth in shock. The cameraman behind the pair was ready to capture this moment. However, in a shocking turn of events, this man pulled out a big ring box from his jeans pocket and produced a gummy ring. Enraged, the woman slapped him and walked away. Fans in the stadium watched this entire event unfold in disbelief. Canadian Party Life captioned this reel, “Who’s in the wrong?"

This girl was criticised by many users for overreacting to a harmless joke by her partner. A user wrote that her partner would have taken these kinds of jokes sportingly. Another condemned the fact that the girl has physically abused her fiancée.

A third user criticised the man as well for pulling off a disgraceful joke in front of a crowded stadium. Some pondered over the possibility that the man was having a real ring in his other packet. The reel was shared on October 3 and garnered more than 2,97,000 views.

A similar video went viral last year where a man pulled a proposal prank on his girlfriend after 6 years of a relationship. The video showed a man kneeling in front of his girlfriend with a jewellery box. The girl was left in shock when she realized that the jewellery box contained earrings, not a proposal ring.

