In Photos: Pachamalai Hills in Tamil Nadu's Trichy District Record 109 Butterfly Species

The Trichy Forest Division, the previous week, conducted a study on butterflies in the area of Pachamalai Hills near Trichy district in Tamil Nadu. The study has found that 109 butterfly species, including some uncommon ones, were identified.

A team from The Nature and Butterfly Society (TNBS) in Coimbatore conducted the assessment. Eco-tourism park region (Top Senkattupatti), Mangalam waterfall area and Shenbakam nature path were among the locations investigated. The original mixed-deciduous forest, riverine habitat, and secondary forest growth were all included in the habitat.

Pachamalai hills mean to be enchanted by nature and the environment. The soulful, pure herbal scent that is in sync with nature will, without a doubt, be refreshing, especially with the flock of butterflies, mountain dwellers, honey, jackfruit and large banyan trees. The hill covers roughly about 19,076 hectares of area and is 2,400 feet above sea level. In the forest, a census of butterflies is conducted every year.

Subsequently, a two-day survey of the butterfly species residing in the Pachamalai hills of Thuraiyur in the Trichy district was done. A team from the Coimbatore TNBS, participated in the survey on orders from Chief Conservator of Forests, Trichy, Sathish, under the direction of District Forest Officer Kiran.

Additionally, a sizable number of butterfly species have been discovered as a result of this survey in places like Shenbakam Nature Trail, Mangalam Falls, and Pachamalai Top Sengattupatti Eco Tourism Park. Currently, in this survey at Pachamalai, 109 species of butterflies have been discovered and recorded. All of these butterflies are members of one of the six major butterfly families, which includes Swallowtails, Whites and Yellows, Brush-footed butterflies, Blues, Metalmarks and Skippers.

The study’s highlights were the presence of several Tiger and Crow butterflies from the brush-footed family’s Danainae subfamily. Eventually, the migration of these butterflies, particularly the dark blue tiger, blue tiger, common crow and double-branded crow will begin to move to the Western Ghats once the Northeast Monsoon arrives. Common Albatross butterflies, which are noted for migrating, were also prevalent. A high number of species of butterflies considered rare in Pachamalai is a good indicator of nature. Apparently, 105 species were recorded in the 2016 survey in Pachamalai while it has now increased to 109.

Meanwhile, the fact is that the more butterflies, the healthier the ecosystem. In the same vein, it has made Pachamalai a tranquil and safe location for Eco-Tourism focused on butterflies. Officials from the forest department stated that numerous steps are being taken to safeguard butterflies and the surrounding environment.

