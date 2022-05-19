In Shocking Video, Middle-aged Man Dies Moments After Dancing

A shocking video, shared by a user Prateek Dua, in which a middle-aged person was dancing with two women went viral. Suddenly, he paused for a moment and collapsed to death.

In this video, the person is seen dancing with two women to a popular Hindi number. While dancing, he seemed perfectly fine and enjoyed every moment of the song. Suddenly, he paused for a moment and sat nearby. Women dancing nearby thought that he was resting for some time.

To their utter shock, this person collapsed on stage. All women who had assembled on stage ran towards him. The video ended here. The text on the video read, “death is uncertain".

The comment section was filled with people feeling sad for this person. A user wrote that this middle aged person suffered from massive cardiac arrest. According to this user, a sudden stop in heartbeat leads to death within minutes.

Others wrote that the sound of the music system should be in control. According to these users, excessive sound becomes the cause of heart attacks. Some said that excessive sound can culminate in high blood pressure problems.

Rest wrote that we have limited time in this world to live so enjoy every moment. A user also wrote that heart patients should not stand too close to D.J. According to this user, high music sound increases the chances of a silent heart attack. Many also said that strict measures should be taken for curbing noise pollution.

Some also raised questions about the authenticity of this video. They wrote that it was still not clear whether this person died or not. According to these users, the person might have lost consciousness. For the clarification of these users, a user stepped forward that it was an authentic video and the person had died.

Rest prayed for the departed soul. Others also prayed for the well-being of this person’s family. The video was shared on April 25.

