In Spain, Woman Tracked Down, Fined Rs 42,000 for Not Picking Up Dog’s Poop

Authorities in Spain are cracking down heavily on the people who make their dogs poop on roads or in the open. A woman from Paterna, Spain’s Valencia region, chose not to pick up her Bull Terrier’s poop while enjoying a vacation in Benalmadena. She most probably forgot about the incident but the authorities didn’t. She received the shock of her life after receiving a fine of $570 (Rs 42,000).

Buy the question many are asking, “How did the authorities track down the woman?" And that too a person living 650 kilometres away. The credit for this brilliant piece of investigation goes to the advanced DNA analysis system.

AND Canino is a Spanish company, which collects and maintains the database from municipalities all over Spain. The company has been working with local authorities since 2014. The objective of this company is to prevent the abandonment of pets and their abuse, but the same technology serves another purpose. The technology can also be used to track down culprits who don’t pick up their dog’s poop.

Enrique Periguell, the CEO of AND Canino, said that in the canine genetic census system, microchip registration is done for the better control of dogs at the national level.

And unfortunately for this woman, she had been quick to register her pet for the canine DNA system to find her pet in case the animal was ever abandoned.

Authorities in Benalmadena have to just take the help of this advanced DNA system. The samples of that dog’s poop were taken. Then those samples were put in the AND Canino Database system to find the owner. The system reported a match as the owner had registered herself and a fine was issued in that woman’s name.

