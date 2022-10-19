In Texas, Semi-Truck, Stuck In The Middle Of a Railway Track, Hit By a Train

A semi-truck, stuck in the middle of a railway track, was hit by a train in Fabens, Texas. The video was shared by Viral Hog on Instagram and captioned, “A train crashed into a semi-truck stuck on the train tracks in Fabens, Texas. Luckily, there were no injuries."

The 61-second footage started with the truck stuck on the train tracks as the train moved forward.

A couple of people and a few police officers along with their vehicles were present on this side of the railway crossing trying to do something about the situation. However, the train progressed and threw the carriage attached to the truck’s driver compartment away and continued to travel its way. People standing near the railway tracks ran away at a safe distance and nobody was injured.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

The video has gathered over 74,000 views and more than 5.6k likes in the past four days (since October 15) and people shared their thoughts about the footage in the comments section.

A user commented, “I was thinking by the time he turned the corner he’d have enough time to slow down a lot more, but I guess it takes a lot of time for that to happen… and I’m curious. How? How time and time again do trucks just happen to get stuck on tracks? Do the tires just get stuck in between because if so, shouldn’t someone be inventing something to prevent that?"

Another user replied that it takes around 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometres) for a train going over 50 miles per hour to stop and the train did not have that much head start to be able to even slow down the train enough.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here