In The Age of OTT, This Telangana Septuagenarian Has Been Hooked to Radio For Five Decades

At a time most when people have been seeking entertainment during their leisure from smartphones, over-the-top (OTT) platforms and television, a septuagenarian from Telangana has confined himself to a multi-brand radio receiver for the past 50 years. Veerabhadram, a carpenter by profession, is a native of Manugur village in Manugur Mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district in Telangana.

He got an opportunity to purchase a radio receiver at the cost of Rs 90 when he was 25. Then onwards, he started listening to all programs including songs, news, and plays on the radio from morning till bed at night. Within no time, Veerabhadram recollected the names and frequencies of various radio stations. He could easily tell the timetable and schedule of the radio stations within a fraction of a second. The habit of radio listening turned the multi-brand radio receiver into his best friend. He even listens to the radio while he’s busy with carpentry work. Seeing his love and affection towards the radio receiver, the villagers of Manugur started calling him Radio Veerabhadram.

When News18 contacted him, Veerabhadram said that he woke up in the morning by 5 am and started the day by listening to the devotional songs and news from the five-decade-old radio. He said that he would not get sleep if the radio was not working. In order to continue his age-old habit, whenever the radio was not working, he took his friend to faraway Khammam town and got it repaired there. The villagers were surprised by his attachment to the radio which he always had with it round the clock.

