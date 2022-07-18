In the UK, All You Can Eat Buffet Asks Plus-Size Woman to Pay Double The Price

A plus-sized woman in the United Kingdom was asked to pay double the price for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Such buffets are often a good place for anyone who wants to eat a lot with a limited budget. Knowing that Poppy, a resident of the UK, ate her full meal at such a restaurant. When the bill came, she was surprised, because she was asked to pay double the original amount. When she asked for the reason, she was told that she ate too much.

Reportedly, the woman refused to pay double, given the nature and promise of the restaurant seen in the name. Poppy shared this story on the social media platform TikTok where many other users came up with similar stories about how they have been fat-shamed.

Advertisement

One user shared how once she went to Victoria’s Secret. Upon reaching a staff member looked at her and told her that they don’t have her size there. The user since then decided to never go back.

Another user shared how her mother-in-law asked her that if she eats only healthy food, why is she overweight? A third person said that when her doctor misdiagnosed her serious medical condition as just being fat.

A most-liked comment said that a patient asked the user when her baby was due. The user replied, “it’s just cake". The person was mortified.

In similar news, Yaya’s Thai Restaurant in San Antonio, Texas, recently announced that it will be offering its customers the “icing on the cake." Even better, the Wi-Fi password was given on paper and tacked to the wall. However, there was a catch.

Because the password is a frightening-looking arithmetic problem full of summation sigma, exponents, and variables that must be answered to use the free internet connection, it appears that the free Wi-Fi is only available to math brainiacs.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.