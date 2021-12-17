In The UK, Hungry Man Buys Steak Roll, Charged Rs 3 lakh.

A man in the United Kingdom bought a steak roll for himself from a British bakery chain, and it cost him an arm and a leg. Well, almost. Yes, after finishing his roll, when the man paid for it, the restaurant deducted Rs 3 lakh from his card.

The man had ordered a saddle roll in a hurry. When he finished the roll and went to pay the bill, the restaurant, to his shock, charged him a staggering Rs 3 lakh.

At the famous bakery chain, Britain Greggs, the worker, who charged the customer, uploaded a video explaining the matter on her TikTok account. The video went viral on the platform, but then the employee removed it immediately and said that it was her mistake.

Advertisement

The employee revealed that she charged the man Rs 3 lakh instead of Rs 360. As per information, the man went to Greggs and purchased a steak bake sausage roll which costs Rs 360.

Since he was hungry he immediately opened the roll and ate it. He gave his card for payment at the bakery. While the employee explained the entire situation, she is scared that she might lose her job.

A lot of people commented on the video. Some people said that’s why they don’t keep a lot of money on their cards. Another user asked, “How is the man feeling after eating such a costly roll?" For now, the restaurant has not given any explanation about the matter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.