In This Chinese Village, You Have All The Luxuries Of The World But There's A Catch

A village in China belies the decades-old beliefs about rural life, and the reason is simple — it boasts of the best in class amenities for humans. The people of China’s Huaxi village own 60 companies that bring in a revenue of 8 billion dollars from the manufacturing sector. The village in eastern China now plans to invest in tourism.

According to reports, the prosperous story of this village dates back to the time of Wu Renbao, the former secretary of the Huaxi Village Communist Party Committee. Renabo passed away in March 2013. When Huaxi village was founded in 1961, people living here were devoid of any luxury. Reportedly, today people living in this village are entitled to amenities like free healthcare, education, luxurious homes and cars.

There is also a world park in this village which has replicas of the world’s most iconic landmarks. These iconic landmarks include the Statue of Liberty and Arc de Triomphe. Replica of a new glossy skyscraper, the 15th tallest building in China, is also there.

Advertisement

Despite these extravagant luxuries, the life of people living in this village is not quite easy. They can afford these luxuries only at the cost of extreme hard work. Residents have to work 7 days a week. Imagine not getting even a day off and toiling.

Besides that, there is another sad twist to the dazzling lifestyle afforded by people living here. According to reports, only registered users can afford this extravagant lifestyle. There is no such kind of luxuries for newcomers here.

Newcomers here are paid standard wages only and they do not get to share in luxuries like free healthcare, cars and property.

And if you think that at least original residents can have relief, wait while you conclude. The original residents living here cannot leave Huaxi. If residents ever decide to leave this village, they will have to leave everything.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.