In This Maharashtra Village, A Donkey Ride for Newest Son-in-law Every Holi

A bizarre Holi tradition has been continuing for more than 90 years in Maharashtra’s Beed village. The newest son-in-law in the village gets a donkey ride and receives the clothes of his choice at the end of the ride. The tradition is followed in Vida village in Beed’s Kaij tehsil.

It takes three to four days for the residents to find the village’s newest son-in-law. The locals keep an eye on him to make sure he doesn’t go missing on Holi to skip the donkey trip. The tradition was started by a resident named Anandrao Deshmukh, whom the villagers hold in high regard. The tradition began with Anandrao’s son-in-law and hasn’t stopped since.

The donkey ride starts from the middle of the village and ends at 11 a.m. at the Hanuman Temple. The villagers then give the son-in-law clothes of his choice. Often, the son-in-law is also gifted a gold ring from the father-in-law after the ride. The residents here do not think of this tradition as an insult as it is a much-awaited event of Holi for people belonging to the neighbouring areas too.

Meanwhile, Holika Dahan will be observed on March 17 this year, whereas Dhulandi will be observed on March 18. Holi is celebrated with much fervour across India. It heralds the start of the spring harvest season and the end of the winter season in the country.

On the Purnima Tithi (full moon day) of the Phalgun month, Dhulandi or rang wali Holi is celebrated. There are different types of Holi celebrated in different regions of India - like Lathmar Holi in Mathura, Phoolon Ki Holi in Vrindavan, Rangpanchami in Maharashtra, Hola Mohalla in Anandpur, Punjab, Phalgun Purnima in Bihar, Kaman Pandigai in Tamil Nadu, Manjul Kuli in Kerala, Shigmo in Goa, and, Yosang in Manipur.

